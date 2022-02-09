MicroBitcoin Price Hits $0.0000 (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $689,224.34 and $333.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001562 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004385 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00050261 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

