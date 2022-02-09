Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Position Decreased by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $22,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.28.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $156,976.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $2.23 on Wednesday, reaching $77.67. 144,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,847,454. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 54.71%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

