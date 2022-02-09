Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.7% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 808,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,690,000 after acquiring an additional 399,597 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after acquiring an additional 357,908 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $48,359,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 50.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 726,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,551,000 after acquiring an additional 242,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 79.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 467,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,858,000 after acquiring an additional 206,314 shares during the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of MCHP opened at $75.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.70.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.28.

In other news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $7,903,240.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $82,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.