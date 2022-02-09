MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.80 Million

Equities analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will announce $46.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.70 million and the highest is $47.90 million. MidWestOne Financial Group posted sales of $50.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year sales of $201.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $197.10 million to $206.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $216.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 13.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $31.53. 26,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,675. The company has a market capitalization of $494.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.95. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,676,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 568,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,141 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.