Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Trading Up 12.2%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s stock price was up 12.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 1.34 and last traded at 1.34. Approximately 128,261 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,097,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is 1.41 and its 200-day moving average is 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $561.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.03 by -0.03. Research analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNMD. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.