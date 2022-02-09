Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF)’s share price dropped 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 6,179,938 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,376,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMEDF)
