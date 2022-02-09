Mint Club (MINT) Trading Down 8.2% This Week

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last seven days, Mint Club has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $17.11 million and $2.16 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00027751 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mint Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mint Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.