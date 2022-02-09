Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MRTX. Bank of America raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.09.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $106.42 on Tuesday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $98.55 and a 1-year high of $214.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.56.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total transaction of $111,986.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $46,899.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,607 in the last ninety days. 3.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 16,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 262,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,407,000 after purchasing an additional 89,329 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,756,000 after purchasing an additional 38,489 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $4,615,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.