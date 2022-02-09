Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Stock Holdings Lifted by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,240,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,032,715 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $77,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth $68,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

MCW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. FIG Partners raised shares of Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSE MCW opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $194.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 million. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 2,082 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $36,539.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $262,051.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $566,491.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

