Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Stock Price Up 6%

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF)’s stock price traded up 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.95. 1,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $8.41.

About Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHF)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

