Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Price Down 3.4% on Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s share price dropped 3.4% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $156.45 and last traded at $157.46. Approximately 33,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,857,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.01.

Specifically, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total value of $1,129,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $341,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,601,970 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MRNA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.87.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $914,000. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Moderna by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 74,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

