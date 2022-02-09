Monica Houle Mcgurk Sells 3,670 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total value of $790,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE MAA opened at $209.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $131.45 and a one year high of $231.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.04.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 94.36%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,223,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,651,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.