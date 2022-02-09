MONK (MONK) Trading Up 35.7% Over Last 7 Days

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. One MONK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. MONK has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $1,901.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MONK has traded 35.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MONK alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006541 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000135 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00011592 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.