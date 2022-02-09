Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Position Lifted by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 30.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Moody’s by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 737,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,941,000 after purchasing an additional 33,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.27.

NYSE MCO opened at $338.21 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $272.60 and a one year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $370.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.57. The firm has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $527,996 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

