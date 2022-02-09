Morgan Stanley Acquires 343,349 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.17% of McDonald’s worth $2,102,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.51. 48,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,033,169. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.37.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

