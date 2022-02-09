Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 500 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a CHF 500 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 500 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 500.40 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 525 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a CHF 500 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 492 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurich Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 468.40.

Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of CHF 262.10 and a one year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

