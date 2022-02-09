Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.17% of Coca-Cola worth $2,662,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $1,838,207.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,140 shares of company stock worth $15,465,580. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.20. 780,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,094,035. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $264.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $62.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.94.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.