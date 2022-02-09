Morgan Stanley Purchases 10,968 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,958,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,430,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,910,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,008,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,120,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock stock traded up $7.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $814.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,762. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $123.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $873.97 and a 200 day moving average of $894.95.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 43.23%.

Several research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $987.21.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

