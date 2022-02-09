Morgan Stanley Purchases 433,190 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 433,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.13% of Home Depot worth $3,919,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $3.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $365.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,924. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. UBS Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.30.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

