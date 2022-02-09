Morgan Stanley Purchases 480,834 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 480,834 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.0% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.82% of Meta Platforms worth $7,746,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.8% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 27.4% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 34,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $4,994,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 164,579 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $55,856,000 after purchasing an additional 21,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 123,567 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,473 shares of company stock worth $8,361,245 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $9.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $229.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,005,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,091,766. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $317.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.31. The firm has a market cap of $637.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.15 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.