Morgan Stanley Raises TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $135.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.60% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TFII. TheStreet raised shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.99.
TFII stock traded up $6.09 on Wednesday, hitting $110.11. 11,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,196. TFI International has a 1-year low of $69.16 and a 1-year high of $120.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.51 and a 200-day moving average of $105.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TFI International by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 35,839 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TFI International by 10.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in TFI International by 3.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,158,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 339.4% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 20,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TFI International (TFII)
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
- Here’s Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Is About To Take Off
- Smoking Hot Results Sends Chipotle Mexican Grill Higher
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.