Morgan Stanley Raises TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $135.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TFII. TheStreet raised shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.99.

TFII stock traded up $6.09 on Wednesday, hitting $110.11. 11,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,196. TFI International has a 1-year low of $69.16 and a 1-year high of $120.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.51 and a 200-day moving average of $105.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TFI International by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 35,839 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TFI International by 10.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in TFI International by 3.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,158,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 339.4% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 20,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

