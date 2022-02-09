Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,910,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819,129 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Cloudflare worth $3,144,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 705.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289,490 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 24.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after acquiring an additional 620,511 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cloudflare by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,858,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,593,000 after acquiring an additional 15,471 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 2.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,539,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,760,000 after acquiring an additional 69,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cloudflare by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,572,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,167,000 after acquiring an additional 34,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.
Cloudflare stock traded up $2.48 on Wednesday, hitting $112.44. 81,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,379,985. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.28 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64.
In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $1,910,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $421,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 595,355 shares of company stock valued at $87,580,294 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.
Cloudflare Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cloudflare (NET)
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.