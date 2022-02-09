Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AUTO. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.80) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.67) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.67) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 ($8.52) to GBX 598 ($8.09) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 708.11 ($9.58).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of LON:AUTO opened at GBX 659.80 ($8.92) on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 538 ($7.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 751.40 ($10.16). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 702.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 662.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of £6.24 billion and a PE ratio of 32.50.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.