Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AUTO. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.80) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.67) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.67) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 ($8.52) to GBX 598 ($8.09) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 708.11 ($9.58).

Shares of LON:AUTO opened at GBX 659.80 ($8.92) on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 538 ($7.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 751.40 ($10.16). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 702.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 662.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of £6.24 billion and a PE ratio of 32.50.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

