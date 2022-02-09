Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for SSE (LON:SSE)

SSE (LON:SSE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SSE from GBX 1,800 ($24.34) to GBX 1,825 ($24.68) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on SSE from GBX 1,300 ($17.58) to GBX 1,690 ($22.85) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,657 ($22.41).

Get SSE alerts:

SSE opened at GBX 1,574 ($21.28) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £16.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.34. SSE has a 1-year low of GBX 1,284.50 ($17.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,690 ($22.85). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,605.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,605.67.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.