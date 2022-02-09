Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

SSP Group (LON:SSPG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.73) to GBX 320 ($4.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.73) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.07) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 333 ($4.50) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SSP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 348.44 ($4.71).

SSP Group stock opened at GBX 289.02 ($3.91) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. SSP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 209.17 ($2.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 399.70 ($5.41). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 252.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 257.76. The firm has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64.

In other news, insider Carolyn Bradley acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £39,780 ($53,793.10). Insiders have acquired a total of 18,151 shares of company stock worth $4,015,635 over the last ninety days.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

