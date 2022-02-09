Morgan Stanley Trims Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Target Price to $42.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Energizer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.50.

Get Energizer alerts:

NYSE:ENR opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.05. Energizer has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $51.38.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.09 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 890.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 1,537.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.