Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 287,644 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 5,581,694 shares.The stock last traded at $45.24 and had previously closed at $44.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 380.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

