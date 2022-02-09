MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

MSA Safety has raised its dividend payment by 17.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 51 years. MSA Safety has a payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MSA Safety to earn $5.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

MSA opened at $137.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.84. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.41. MSA Safety has a one year low of $129.46 and a one year high of $172.84.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti raised MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $4,021,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total value of $8,519,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,270 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,182 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MSA Safety stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

