Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Director Sells $110,720.00 in Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $56.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.84. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.24. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $63.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $246,966,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 830,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,953,000 after acquiring an additional 320,280 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,056,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,325,000 after acquiring an additional 224,203 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 416.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 179,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 614,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,616,000 after acquiring an additional 142,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

