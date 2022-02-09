Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Societe Generale lowered Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €232.00 ($266.67) to €241.00 ($277.01) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $241.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MURGY opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.02. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $32.73.
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.
