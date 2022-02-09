Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) SVP E Ted Botner Sells 4,881 Shares

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $165,709.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $35.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -62.76 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

MUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 2,459.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 826,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after purchasing an additional 794,417 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 60.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,075,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,317,000 after purchasing an additional 780,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 41.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,432,000 after purchasing an additional 718,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,860,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,959,000 after purchasing an additional 592,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 11.6% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,417,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,116,000 after purchasing an additional 562,643 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.