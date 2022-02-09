Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.40

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.40 and last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 2680 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $598.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 44,398 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

