Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.40

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.40 and last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 2680 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
The company has a market capitalization of $598.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.05.
About Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE)
Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.
