Mysterium Trading Up 24.8% Over Last Week (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Mysterium coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000962 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mysterium has traded up 24.8% against the dollar. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $8.45 million and approximately $72,805.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00041354 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00107814 BTC.

About Mysterium

Mysterium (MYST) is a coin. Its launch date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

