MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.43 million. On average, analysts expect MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MYTE opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.20. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 58.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 55.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 10,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

MYTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

