N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Trading Down 3%

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P)’s stock price dropped 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.11 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Approximately 332,378 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,089,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.30 ($0.04).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.79. The company has a current ratio of 22.83, a quick ratio of 22.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of £5.79 million and a P/E ratio of -3.20.

N4 Pharma Company Profile (LON:N4P)

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops novel silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. The company has a research collaboration with Nanomerics Limited to focus on the different formulations of Nuvec delivery system.

