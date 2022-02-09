Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Gap Down to $20.41

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.41, but opened at $16.85. Napco Security Technologies shares last traded at $18.04, with a volume of 536 shares.

NSSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. boosted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

The stock has a market cap of $727.63 million, a P/E ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.22.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 16.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 787,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,649,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,118,000 after purchasing an additional 32,798 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

