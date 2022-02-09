National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.41.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TXG. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.57.

Shares of TXG stock opened at C$13.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$11.79 and a 52-week high of C$18.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 3.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.54.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

