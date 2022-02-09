National Bank Financial Weighs in on CES Energy Solutions Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for CES Energy Solutions in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$314.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.35 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CEU. National Bankshares lowered CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.85 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.24.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$2.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$583.66 million and a P/E ratio of 9.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$1.36 and a 12 month high of C$2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

