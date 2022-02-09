National Bank Financial Weighs in on CES Energy Solutions Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for CES Energy Solutions in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.
CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$314.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.35 million.
Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$2.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$583.66 million and a P/E ratio of 9.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$1.36 and a 12 month high of C$2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.87.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 6.32%.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
Recommended Stories
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.