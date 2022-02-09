National Grid (LON:NG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NG. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of National Grid to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,040 ($14.06) to GBX 1,100 ($14.87) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,051.30 ($14.22).

LON:NG opened at GBX 1,078 ($14.58) on Tuesday. National Grid has a 1 year low of GBX 805.40 ($10.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,099.81 ($14.87). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,065.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 983.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 17.21 ($0.23) per share. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.57%.

In other National Grid news, insider Ian Livingston bought 1,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,067 ($14.43) per share, with a total value of £19,611.46 ($26,519.89). Insiders have acquired a total of 1,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,426 in the last ninety days.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

