National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.350-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $385 million-$415 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $393.28 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NATI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna upgraded National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.67.

NASDAQ:NATI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.02. The company had a trading volume of 610,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,292. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $47.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 169.70%.

In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $399,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $106,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,178 shares of company stock worth $977,023. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

