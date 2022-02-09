National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $39.94. National Research shares last traded at $39.90, with a volume of 32,924 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 11,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $487,862.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 199,552 shares of company stock valued at $8,487,496 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in National Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,062,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in National Research in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Research by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,420,000 after buying an additional 11,496 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of National Research by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

National Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRC)

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

