Natixis Acquires 12,275 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Natixis grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 568.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 77.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upgraded Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $162.26 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of -0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.73.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total value of $24,499,230.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 956,873 shares of company stock worth $170,953,150 in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

