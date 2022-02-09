Natixis Acquires 6,828 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Natixis raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 25.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,025 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in American Express were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,647.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $425,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,445 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 102.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $762,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,886 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth about $231,931,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $150,638,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth about $104,997,731,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $194.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.59. American Express has a 52-week low of $126.07 and a 52-week high of $194.53.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 18.92%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.22%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,558 shares of company stock valued at $57,680,137 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

