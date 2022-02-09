Natixis Acquires Shares of 146,598 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Natixis acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 146,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 60,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 34,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

WY stock opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $41.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous Special dividend of $0.50. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

