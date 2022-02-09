Natixis Has $6.53 Million Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 1,252.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,994 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,007,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,932,000 after purchasing an additional 657,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,943,000 after purchasing an additional 181,163 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 154,095 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2,491.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 119,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 169,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after acquiring an additional 84,587 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,112 shares of company stock worth $6,365,317 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $78.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.17. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $97.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

