Natixis Invests $6.36 Million in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 112,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,356,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 247.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,332,000 after acquiring an additional 330,500 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,543,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 897,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,940,000 after acquiring an additional 165,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on REXR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

REXR opened at $72.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average is $67.24.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.