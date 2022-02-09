Natixis Invests $6.36 Million in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 112,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,356,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,885,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,181,000 after acquiring an additional 92,615 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,381,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,393,000 after acquiring an additional 410,943 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,022,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,439,000 after acquiring an additional 410,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,103,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,696,000 after acquiring an additional 23,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REXR. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

REXR opened at $72.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average is $67.24.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

