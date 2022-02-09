Natixis Makes New $6.03 Million Investment in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,026,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $6,169,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 281 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total transaction of $41,694.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,236 shares of company stock worth $28,683,296 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXG opened at $90.58 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.54 and a twelve month high of $208.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.38.

TXG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

