Natixis Purchases 6,828 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Natixis lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,025 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in American Express were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in American Express by 1,647.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $425,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,445 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in American Express by 102.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $762,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,886 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $231,931,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $150,638,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $104,997,731,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $194.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. American Express has a 52 week low of $126.07 and a 52 week high of $194.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.62 and a 200 day moving average of $169.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.26%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,558 shares of company stock worth $57,680,137. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.50.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

