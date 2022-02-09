Natixis Sells 1,999,597 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Natixis decreased its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 221,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999,597 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Macy’s were worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 8.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 43.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 11.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 10.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

M stock opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.96.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.